Company News for Apr 7, 2020

  • JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s (JPM - Free Report) shares climbed 6.4% after CEO Jamie Dimon said that the bank has strong capital base and solid financial condition to cope with even the most adverse scenario.
  • Shares of Carnival Corp. & Plc (CCL - Free Report) jumped 20.3% following the news that the Saudi Arabia-based The Public Investment Fund had acquired 8.2% stake in the company.
  • Wayfair Inc.'s (W - Free Report) shares rallied 41.2% after the company announced that its online retailing business more than doubled thanks to the coronavirus outbreak.
  • Shares of Capri Holdings Ltd. (CPRI - Free Report) soared 25.9% after the company announced that it expects to open all its stores in North America around Jun 1.

