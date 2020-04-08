Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Apr 8, 2020

  • Darden Restaurants Inc.'s (DRI - Free Report) shares rallied 12.5% after itsOlive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse restaurant chains witnessed significant gain in to-go sales.
  • Shares of 3M Co. (MMM - Free Report) increased 2.8% after the company entered an agreement with the U.S. government to deliver 166.5 million respirator masks over the next three months.
  • AT&T Inc.'s (T - Free Report) shares advanced 2.2% after it announced a $5.5 billion term-loan agreement with 12 banks to keep dividend payment and as a protective measures from economic slowdown.
  • Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM - Free Report) gained 1.9% following its decision to cut capex by 30% in 2020 to withstand low crude oil prices.

