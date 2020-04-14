Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Transocean (RIG) Looks Good: Stock Adds 12.5% in Session

Transocean Ltd. (RIG - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 12% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $1.04 to $1.40 in the past one-month time frame.
 
The company has seen no estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.
 
Transocean currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.
 
Investors interested in the Oil and Gas - Drilling industry may consider Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS - Free Report) , which has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.
 
