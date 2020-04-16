Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE - Free Report) is a specialty finance company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI - Free Report) is manufacturer, distributor and retailer of branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG - Free Report) is the owner and operator of Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 43.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH - Free Report) is a designer and manufacturer of integrated powertrain technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 53.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Envestnet, Inc. (ENV - Free Report) is a provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for April 16th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE - Free Report) is a specialty finance company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI - Free Report) is manufacturer, distributor and retailer of branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG - Free Report) is the owner and operator of Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 43.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH - Free Report) is a designer and manufacturer of integrated powertrain technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 53.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Envestnet, Inc. (ENV - Free Report) is a provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.