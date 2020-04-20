New Strong Sell Stocks for April 20th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD - Free Report) is a manufacturer and distributor of kitchen, bath, and home organization products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA - Free Report) is manufacturer, distributor and marketer of high performance coatings systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI - Free Report) is publicly owned asset management holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Flowserve Corporation (FLS - Free Report) is a developer and manufacturer of industrial flow management equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Envestnet, Inc. (ENV - Free Report) is engaged in consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 31.8% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
