Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 20th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD - Free Report) is a manufacturer and distributor of kitchen, bath, and home organization products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA - Free Report) is manufacturer, distributor and marketer of high performance coatings systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI - Free Report) is publicly owned asset management holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Flowserve Corporation (FLS - Free Report) is a developer and manufacturer of industrial flow management equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Envestnet, Inc. (ENV - Free Report) is engaged in consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 31.8% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Flowserve Corporation (FLS) - free report >>

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) - free report >>

Envestnet, Inc (ENV) - free report >>

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) - free report >>

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI) - free report >>

Published in

finance industrial-products