New Strong Sell Stocks for April 21st
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS - Free Report) provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 32.3% downward over the last 30 days.
BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (BMCH - Free Report) distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 39.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Cadence Bancorporation (CADE - Free Report) is a financial holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT - Free Report) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 40.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Nucor Corporation (NUE - Free Report) manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 37.1% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.