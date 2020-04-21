Back to top

Company News for Apr 21, 2020

  • Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CYCC - Free Report) surged 34.8% after the company announced a collaboration agreement with the University of Edinburgh to study its CDK Inhibitors to diminish runaway inflammation in COVID-19.
  • Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY - Free Report) soared 69.7% after the company signed an agreement to distribute coronavirus antibody rapid point-of-care test to U.S. healthcare professionals.
  • Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL - Free Report) rose 21.3% after the company announced the results from its Phase 3 CheckMate-9ER Trial, which met the primary endpoint.
  • Shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX - Free Report) gained 11.4% after the company said its COVID-19 test orders in the United States have continued to rise.

