New Strong Sell Stocks for April 22nd
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Arch Coal, Inc. (ARCH - Free Report) is a producer and seller of thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5% downward over the last 30 days.
Barnes Group Inc. (B - Free Report) is a provider of engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 34.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Cimpress plc (CMPR - Free Report) is a provider of a variety of mass customization services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Materion Corporation (MTRN - Free Report) is a manufacturer and seller of advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 36.1% downward over the last 30 days.
NuStar Energy L.P. (NS - Free Report) is engaged in terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.2% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.