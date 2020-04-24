Back to top

Company News for Apr 24, 2020

  • Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY - Free Report) surged 2.1% after the company reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.75 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55.
  • Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA - Free Report) soared 32% after the company announced a $2.5 million research grant win from the National Institutes of Health.
  • Shares of Fluor Corporation (FLR - Free Report) gained 8.8% after the company won an 8-year contract beginning in May 2020 on the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program V.
  • Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS - Free Report) rose 11.5% after the company posted revenues of $71.01 million for the quarter ended March 2020, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.04%.

