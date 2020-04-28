Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Apr 28, 2020

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of CNX Resources Corp. (CNX - Free Report) jumped 12.2% after the company reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.19, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11.
  • Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP - Free Report) surged 3.6% after posting first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.42, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38.
  • Affiliated Managers Group Inc.'s (AMG - Free Report) shares soared 10.7% after reporting first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $3.16, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.14.
  • CMS Energy Corp. (CMS - Free Report) fell 2.4% after the company posted first-quarter 2020 revenues of $1,864 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,101 million.

  •  

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) - free report >>

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) - free report >>

CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX) - free report >>

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) - free report >>

Published in

finance oil-energy tech-stocks utilities