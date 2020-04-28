Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
New Strong Sell Stocks for April 28th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF - Free Report) is the financial holding company for BOKF, NA. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22% downward over the last 30 days.
Barnes Group Inc. (B - Free Report) is a provider of engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 35.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH - Free Report) operates as a hotel franchisor across the world. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.9% downward over the last 30 days.
EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO - Free Report) is a developer and manufacturer of engineered industrial products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 36.1% downward over the last 30 days.
EPR Properties (EPR - Free Report) is an experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22% downward over the last 30 days.
