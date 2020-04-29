Back to top

Company News for Apr 29, 2020

  • Shares of 3M Co. (MMM - Free Report) gained 2.6% after the company reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $2.16, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.02.
  • Shares of PepsiCo Inc. (PEP - Free Report) rose 1.6% after the company posted first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.07, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02.
  • Centene Corp. (CNC - Free Report) shares tumbled 5.2% after reporting first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.86, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01.
  • Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI - Free Report) advanced 2.6% after posting first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.07, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.05.
     

