Company News for May 5, 2020

  • Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD - Free Report) rose 3.3% after the company reported first quarter earnings of $0.55 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.48
  • Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC - Free Report) rose 0.6% after the company reported first quarter earnings of $1.43 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32.
  • Shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) rose 2.9% after the company reported first quarter earnings of $0.65 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.57.
  • Shares of Ferrari N.V. (RACE - Free Report) jumped 6.4% after the company reported first quarter earnings of $0.99 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.90.

