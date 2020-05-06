New Strong Sell Stocks for May 5th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Aegion Corporation (AEGN - Free Report) is a provider of technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 39.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN - Free Report) is a medical device company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 27.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Amalgamated Bank (AMAL - Free Report) is the owner and operator of a commercial bank and a chartered trust company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE - Free Report) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 53.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO - Free Report) is engaged in underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
