New Strong Sell Stocks for May 6th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Caterpillar Inc. (CAT - Free Report) manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Five Below, Inc. (FIVE - Free Report) operates as a specialty value retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.5% downward over the last 30 days.
J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF - Free Report) manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 68.4% downward over the last 30 days.
The Walt Disney Company (DIS - Free Report) operates as an entertainment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.3% downward over the last 30 days.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS - Free Report) operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.1% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.