Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY - Free Report) is the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Alamo Group Inc. (ALG - Free Report) is the manufacturer and distributer of agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 38% downward over the last 30 days.
BancorpSouth Bank (BXS - Free Report) is a provider of commercial banking and financial services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 44.6% downward over the last 30 days.
BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP - Free Report) is the owner and operator of BCB Community Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.3% downward over the last 30 days.
County Bancorp, Inc. (ICBK - Free Report) is the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 27.9% downward over the last 30 days.
New Strong Sell Stocks for May 7th
