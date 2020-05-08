New Strong Sell Stocks for May 8th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) is a provider of freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO - Free Report) underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 31.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB - Free Report) is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.6% downward over the last 30 days.
BorgWarner Inc. (BWA - Free Report) is a provider of solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 34.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG - Free Report) is the bank holding company for Capital City Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 18.5% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Image: Bigstock
