New Strong Sell Stocks for May 11th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

The Brink's Company (BCO - Free Report) provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 58.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Carter's, Inc. (CRI - Free Report) designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 41.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Tennant Company (TNC - Free Report) designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 53.4% downward over the last 30 days.

NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA - Free Report) is a medical device company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 67.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG - Free Report) is an asset-light freight transportation management company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 46.1% downward over the last 30 days.

