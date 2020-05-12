Disney Will Test Social Distancing At Shanghai Park

Shanghai Disneyland is the first park to reopen after 3.5 months of being closed. The park will require social distancing, masks, and only allow 24,000 visitors at a time compared to its standard 80,000 capacity.
Disney (DIS - Free Report) is hoping that a successful reopening in Shanghai will enable them to reopen more of these cash cows around the world. Disney Parks make up a substantial portion of the business’s bottom-line, with Park, Experiences, and Products accounting for roughly 40% of the firm’s profits.
Parks’ closures had a $1.4 billion impact on the firm’s March quarter earnings, and analysts are predicting that pandemic could cost Disney’s parks $5 billion in 2020.
The company is eager to reopen its theme parks. Shanghai’s park reopening is a trail-run for the rest of Disney’s 12 global parks.
Disney shares are down 26% for the year, but once more parks are scheduled to reopen, I suspect this stock will see a strong rebound.
