Company News for May 12, 2020

  • Shares of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. surged 66.7% after the company announced the publication of an article in Bone Marrow Transplantation.
  • Shares of MyoKardia, Inc. (MYOK - Free Report) soared 58.6% after the company announced that the primary and secondary endpoints for its Phase 3 EXPLORER clinical trials of Mavacamten were successful.
  • Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX - Free Report) rose28.5% after the company’sQ1 earnings of $0.20 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08.
  • Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. gained19.2% after the company disclosed that the FDA has cleared initiation of Phase 3 study for INOpulse inhaled nitric oxide therapy to treat the novel coronavirus.

