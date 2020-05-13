Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC - Free Report) operates as a media and Internet company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN - Free Report) operates as a racing, online wagering, gaming and entertainment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 55.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA - Free Report) designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.6% downward over the last 30 days.
World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD - Free Report) engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 43% downward over the last 30 days.
Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX - Free Report) designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 32.1% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for May 13th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC - Free Report) operates as a media and Internet company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN - Free Report) operates as a racing, online wagering, gaming and entertainment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 55.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA - Free Report) designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.6% downward over the last 30 days.
World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD - Free Report) engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 43% downward over the last 30 days.
Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX - Free Report) designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 32.1% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.