Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD - Free Report) is the manufacturer and distributor of kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Bank of America Corporation (BAC - Free Report) is a provider of banking and financial products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL - Free Report) is a provider of insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 55.2% downward over the last 30 days.
1st Source Corporation (SRCE - Free Report) is the holding company for 1st Source Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Equity Bancshares, Inc. (EQBK - Free Report) is the bank holding company for Equity Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.2% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for May 14th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD - Free Report) is the manufacturer and distributor of kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Bank of America Corporation (BAC - Free Report) is a provider of banking and financial products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL - Free Report) is a provider of insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 55.2% downward over the last 30 days.
1st Source Corporation (SRCE - Free Report) is the holding company for 1st Source Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Equity Bancshares, Inc. (EQBK - Free Report) is the bank holding company for Equity Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.2% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.