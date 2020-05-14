Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for May 14, 2020

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. surged 23.2% after the company reported that it has received Malta gaming license.
  • Shares of Enochian Biosciences Inc. soared 38.9% after the pre-clinical stage biotechnology company reported three scientific presentations on potential HIV and HBV cures.
  • Shares of IsoRay, Inc. (ISR - Free Report) rose 9.6% after the company posted fiscal Q3 2020 revenues of $2.88 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.54%.
  • Shares of Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX - Free Report) lost 32.6% after the company reported fiscal Q2 2020 earnings of $0.12 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.36.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


IsoRay Inc (ISR) - free report >>

VAREX IMAGING (VREX) - free report >>

Published in

medical