Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
BancorpSouth Bank (BXS - Free Report) is a provider of commercial banking and financial services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF - Free Report) is a manufacturer and marketer of automobiles and motorcycles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 15.1% downward over the last 30 days.
BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF - Free Report) is the financial holding company for BOKF, NA. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Cadence Bancorporation (CADE - Free Report) is the financial holding company for Cadence Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 8.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG - Free Report) is the bank holding company for Capital City Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 18.5% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for May 15th
