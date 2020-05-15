Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 15th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

BancorpSouth Bank (BXS - Free Report) is a provider of commercial banking and financial services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF - Free Report) is a manufacturer and marketer of automobiles and motorcycles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 15.1% downward over the last 30 days.

BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF - Free Report) is the financial holding company for BOKF, NA. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE - Free Report) is the financial holding company for Cadence Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 8.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG - Free Report) is the bank holding company for Capital City Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 18.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) - free report >>

BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) - free report >>

Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) - free report >>

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BAMXF) - free report >>

Cadence Bancorp (CADE) - free report >>

Published in

finance