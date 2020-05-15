Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Corporate News for May 15, 2020

  • Shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. surged 71.1% after the DNA technology solutions developer announced that it has received FDA emergency use authorization for its coronavirus diagnostic assay kit.
  • Shares of Immunic, Inc. (IMUX - Free Report) soared 5.9% after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company reported it received the first regulatory approval from German Health Authority BfArM to initiated a Phase 2 clinical trial of its selective oral DHODH inhibitor, IMU-838, in coronavirus patients.
  • Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO - Free Report) rose 4.5% after the company’s third-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of 79 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.7%.
  • Shares of Virtusa Corporation (VRTU - Free Report) lost 20.7% after the company reported fiscal Q4 2020 earnings of $0.41 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.59.

