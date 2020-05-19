Is Gold Fields (GFI) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of Gold Fields (GFI - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of GFI and the rest of the Basic Materials group's stocks.
Gold Fields is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 239 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. GFI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GFI's full-year earnings has moved 37.97% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, GFI has gained about 28.33% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have lost about 17.64% on average. This means that Gold Fields is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, GFI belongs to the Mining - Gold industry, which includes 30 individual stocks and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 27.77% so far this year, meaning that GFI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
GFI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.
Image: Bigstock
