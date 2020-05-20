Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Barnes Group Inc. (B - Free Report) provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Celanese Corporation (CE - Free Report) is a technology and specialty materials company that manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Foot Locker, Inc. (FL - Free Report) operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL - Free Report) is a professional services company that provides commercial real estate and investment management services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.2% downward over the last 30 days.
HomeStreet, Inc. (HMST - Free Report) operates as the bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.3% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for May 20th
