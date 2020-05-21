Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for May 21, 2020

  • Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA - Free Report) rose 2.5% after the company announced that full data on its clinical trial process will be forthcoming.
  • Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB - Free Report) soared 6% following the launch of its new e-commerce site.
  • The Clorox Co.'s (CLX - Free Report) shares gained 1.3% after the board increased dividend from $1.06 per share to $1.11 per share.
  • Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.'s (RCL - Free Report) shares tumbled 3.4% after reporting first-quarter 2020 loss per share of $1.48, wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.81.
     

