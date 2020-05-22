Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 22nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB - Free Report) is a manufacturer and marketer of apparel. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 28.2% downward over the last 30 days.

McGrath RentCorp (MGRC - Free Report) is a business to business rental company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 39.5% downward over the last 30 days.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS - Free Report) is the bank holding company for Metro City Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.8% downward over the last 30 days.

OFS Capital Corporation (OFS - Free Report) is a business development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 30.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Phillips 66 (PSX - Free Report) is an energy manufacturing and logistics company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 4.5% downward over the last 30 days.

