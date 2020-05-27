New Strong Sell Stocks for May 26th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR - Free Report) invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 37.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Avnet, Inc. (AVT - Free Report) is a seller and distributor of electronic components. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.3% downward over the last 30 days.
CBTX, Inc. (CBTX - Free Report) is the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 36.3% downward over the last 30 days.
First Merchants Corporation (FRME - Free Report) is the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.6% downward over the last 30 days.
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII - Free Report) is a designer and marketer of women's and men's apparel. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.1% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
