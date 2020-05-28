Back to top

Company News for May 27, 2020

  • Shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM - Free Report) surged 16% after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company disclosed that the FDA had approved its birth control gel Phexxi.
  • Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (BNFT - Free Report) soared 15.1% after the provider of cloud-based benefits management platform reported $80 million investment by BuildGroup LLC.
  • Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE - Free Report) rose 3.9% after the clinical stage biopharma company received FDA IND clearance to initiate Phase I clinical trial of its CD38 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) STI-6129.
  • Shares of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (CLRB - Free Report) gained 7.1% after it received FDA fast track designation for CLR 131 in Lymphoplasmacytic Lymphoma and Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia.

