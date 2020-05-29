Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for May 28, 2020

  • Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN - Free Report) surged 69.1% after the company reported interim safety, tolerability and efficacy data from the ongoing expansion segment of its Phase 1 study evaluating XMT-1536.
  • Shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK - Free Report) soared 18.5% after the company announced the launch of a new website, RemarkThermal.com.
  • Shares of HEICO Corporation (HEI - Free Report) gained 5.6% it reported second-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of 55 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 42 cents.
  • Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS - Free Report) lost 1.7% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2020 non-GAAP earnings of 78 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22%.

