It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Ingevity Corporation (NGVT - Free Report) . Shares have added about 3.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.
Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Ingevity Corporation due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Trupti Gadkari
How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?
It turns out, fresh estimates have trended downward during the past month. The consensus estimate has shifted -53.59% due to these changes.
VGM Scores
Currently, Ingevity Corporation has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a C. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.
Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.
Outlook
Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Ingevity Corporation has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.
Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) Up 3.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
