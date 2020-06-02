Back to top

Company News for June 1, 2020

  • Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP - Free Report) jumped more than 100% after the company announced updated data from its ADP-A2M4 Phase 1 trial at the American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.
  • Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (BIG - Free Report) rose 5.6% after the company reported first-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.26 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41.
  • Shares of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHF - Free Report) dropped 7.1% after the company reported first-quarter 2020 earnings of $0.25 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.48.
  • Shares of Cognex Corporation (CGNX - Free Report) plunged nearly 10% after the company announced cost-cutting measures, which includes 8% reduction of its global workforce.

