New Strong Sell Stocks for June 4th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE - Free Report) is a commercial real estate services and investment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG - Free Report) is the owner and operator of an independent healthcare technology platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Coherent, Inc. (COHR - Free Report) is a provider of lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Discover Financial Services (DFS - Free Report) is the owner and operator of a direct banking and payment services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE - Free Report) is a provider of solutions that allow customers to capture and analyze data from edge to cloud. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.5% downward over the last 30 days.

