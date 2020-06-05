Back to top
Silvercorp (SVM) Soars: Stock Adds 8.8% in Session
Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company — as the stock is now up 24% in the past one-month time frame.
The company has seen no estimate revisions over the past few months, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter hasn’t been in a trend either. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.
Silvercorp currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.
A better-ranked stock in the Basic Materials sector is Alumina Ltd (AWCMY - Free Report) , which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
