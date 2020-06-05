Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 5th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN - Free Report) is a provider of healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI - Free Report) is a designer and manufacturer of ceiling systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 7.2% downward over the last 30 days.

CAI International, Inc. (CAI - Free Report) is a transportation finance and logistics company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 46.9% downward over the last 30 days.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY - Free Report) is a designer and developer of dental products and technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 29.6% downward over the last 30 days.

EssilorLuxottica Societe anonyme (ESLOY - Free Report) is a manufacturer of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


