Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for June 8, 2020

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Broadcom Inc. (AVGO - Free Report) gained 2.7% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $5.14, beating the Zacks Consensus estimate by a penny.
  • Shares of RH (RH - Free Report) decreased 0.9% after the company posted first-quarter fiscal 2020 revenues of $482.9 million, missing the Zacks Consensus estimate of $487.3 million.
  • Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC - Free Report) tumbled 2.2% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.38, lagging the Zacks Consensus estimate of $1.41.
  • Novavax Inc.'s (NVAX - Free Report) shares surged 3.7% after the company was awarded a department of defense contract with funding up to $60 million for its potential coronavirus vaccine.


 


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) - free report >>

RH (RH) - free report >>

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) - free report >>

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) - free report >>

Published in

medical retail semiconductor tech-stocks