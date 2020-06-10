Back to top

Company News for Jun 10, 2020

  • HD Supply Holdings Inc.'s (HDS - Free Report) shares jumped 6.6% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.67, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.56.
  • Shares of Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX - Free Report) tumbled 5.5% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted loss per share of $0.33, wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18.
  • Shares of Coupa Software Inc. (COUP - Free Report) gained 1.7% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.20, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07.
  • Casey's General Stores Inc.'s (CASY - Free Report) shares tanked 4.8% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.67, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.97.
     

