New Strong Sell Stocks for June 10th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Asahi Kasei Corporation (AHKSY - Free Report) is a manufacturer of chemical products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 34% downward over the last 30 days.

County Bancorp, Inc. (ICBK - Free Report) is the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 20.4% downward over the last 30 days.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY - Free Report) is a developer of dental products and technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.8% downward over the last 30 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB - Free Report) is the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 10.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE - Free Report) is a specialty value retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 11.7% downward over the last 30 days.

