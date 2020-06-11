Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jun 11, 2020

  • Eli Lilly and Co.'s (LLY - Free Report) shares gained 1.3% after the company said it could have a drug for the treatment of COVID-19, depending on the result of the two antibody therapies it is testing.
  • Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT - Free Report) plummeted 11.7% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.52, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66.
  • Shares of Starbucks Corp. (SBUX - Free Report) tanked 4.1% after the company warned that its revenue will tumble by around $3 to $3.2 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2020.
  • Taubman Centers Inc.'s (TCO - Free Report) shares plunged 20.1% after its $3.6 billion merger deal with Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG - Free Report) fell apart.
     

Published in

pharmaceuticals reit retail tech-stocks