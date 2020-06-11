New Strong Sell Stocks for June 11th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Baidu, Inc. (BIDU - Free Report) provides Internet search services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Carter's, Inc. (CRI - Free Report) designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 8.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS - Free Report) provides electronic design and test solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.5% downward over the last 30 days.
MEDNAX, Inc. (MD - Free Report) provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.4% downward over the last 30 days.
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF - Free Report) is a business development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.8% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Image: Shutterstock
