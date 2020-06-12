Back to top

Company News for Jun 12, 2020

  • Grubhub Inc.'s (GRUB - Free Report) shares surged 4.6% following news that Amsterdam-based Just Eat Takeaway will acquire the company for a consideration of $7.3 billion.
  • Shares of ONEOK Inc. (OKE - Free Report) plunged 15.8% after a public offering of 26 million shares or 6.3% of common stock.
  • Shares of Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN - Free Report) tumbled 7.3% after the Department of Justice starts an antitrust probe regarding the alleged price-fixing scheme by some of its employees.
  • Amazon.com, Inc.'s (AMZN - Free Report) shares tanked 3.4% following news that the European Union is likely to file lawsuit against the company related to its treatment of third-party sellers.
     

