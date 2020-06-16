Is eHealth (EHTH) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of eHealth (EHTH - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
eHealth is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 884 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. EHTH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EHTH's full-year earnings has moved 5.09% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, EHTH has gained about 9.69% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 19.61%. This means that eHealth is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
To break things down more, EHTH belongs to the Insurance - Brokerage industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #208 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 8.80% so far this year, so EHTH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on EHTH as it attempts to continue its solid performance.
Image: Bigstock
