Company News for Jun 19, 2020

  • Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT - Free Report) jumped 12.7% after the company inked a deal with AT&T’s Warner Brothers and DC Entertainment to add popular DC Comics character podcasts to its library.
  • Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN - Free Report) soared more than 100% after the company reported a licensing deal with AbbVie for the development and commercialization of its ALPN-101.
  • Shares of Neonode Inc. rose 69% after the company reported its touch sensor modules have been selected by Anhui Easpeed Technology to upgrade thousands of elevators in China with holographic button panels.
  • Shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE - Free Report) jumped 39.9% after the company reported that its HyperX esports arena in Las Vegas will reopen on June 25th.

