Company News for Jun 23, 2020

  • American Airlines Group Inc.'s (AAL - Free Report) shares plummeted 6.8% after the company announced that it will seek $3.5 billion in new financing to improve liquidity owing to coronavirus-led turmoil.
  • Shares of Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN - Free Report) dropped 2.9% following news that China stopped importing poultry products from one of the plant of the company.
  • Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE - Free Report) soared 15.9% after the company signed a deal with NASA to promote private initiatives to the International Space Station.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s (BBBY - Free Report) shares gained 1.3% after the company said that it added $850 million credit facility and expects to reopen most of its stores in July.
     

