Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Albemarle Corporation (ALB - Free Report) is the developer and manufacturer of engineered specialty chemicals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Barratt Developments PLC (BTDPY - Free Report) engages in homebuilding and commercial development businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Canon Inc. (CAJ - Free Report) is a manufacturer of office multifunction devices. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 30 days.
Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS - Free Report) is an omnichannel specialty retailer of women’s clothing and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB - Free Report) is the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.6% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for June 24th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Albemarle Corporation (ALB - Free Report) is the developer and manufacturer of engineered specialty chemicals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Barratt Developments PLC (BTDPY - Free Report) engages in homebuilding and commercial development businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Canon Inc. (CAJ - Free Report) is a manufacturer of office multifunction devices. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 30 days.
Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS - Free Report) is an omnichannel specialty retailer of women’s clothing and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB - Free Report) is the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.6% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.