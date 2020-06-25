In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) Jumps: Stock Rises 12.4%
Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 12% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $4.83 to $7.40 in the past one-month time frame.
The company has seen one negative estimate revision in the past two months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower in the same time frame, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.
Ovid Therapeutics currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.
A better-ranked stock in the Medical – Biomedical and Genetics industry is Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA - Free Report) , which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
