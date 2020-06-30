Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jun 29, 2020

  • Shares of The Gap, Inc. (GPS - Free Report) jumped 18.8% after the company reported that it has partnered with Kanye West's Yeezy brand.
  • Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX - Free Report) soared 28.4% after the company reported that Cannae Holdings and Senator Investment Group submitted a proposal to acquire CoreLogic for $65 per share in cash.
  • Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM - Free Report) rose nearly 12% after the company announced it has received FDA breakthrough therapy designation for AXS-05 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation.
  • Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT - Free Report) jumped 28.4% after the company's coronavirus vaccine was selected for the US Government's Operation Warp Speed.

