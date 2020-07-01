Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC - Free Report) is involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY - Free Report) is the bank holding company for Byline Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.1% downward over the last 30 days.
CBTX, Inc. (CBTX - Free Report) is the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB - Free Report) is the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for July 1st
